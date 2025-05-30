14:27
Construction of emergency medical hospital in Bishkek discussed in Doha

Marat Nuraliev, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to the State of Qatar met with Fahad Al-Sulaiti, Director General of the Qatar Fund for Development in Doha.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the fields of international development and humanitarian cooperation. Special attention was paid to the implementation of a project for the construction of an emergency medical hospital in Bishkek.

This project is considered as an important contribution to the modernization of Kyrgyzstan’s healthcare system and to strengthening Kyrgyzstan-Qatar partnership in the social sphere.

In addition, the parties exchanged views on the creation of a Kyrgyz-Qatari Joint Development Fund, which could become an effective tool for supporting priority projects in education, healthcare, and sustainable development.
