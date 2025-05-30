Road repairs in Bishkek: Another section of Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard closed

A section of Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard from Chui Avenue to Toktogul Street on the eastern side is closed to traffic from May 30 as part of the rehabilitation of roads in Bishkek. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Temporary two-way traffic has been organized on the western side.

«Restoration work is being carried out ahead of schedule. The Bishkek City Hall asks to take the temporary inconvenience with understanding and, in order to avoid traffic jams, recommends planning your route in advance, as well as using public transport instead of personal one,» the statement says.