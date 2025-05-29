CIS Consuls discuss recognition of electronic documents in Dushanbe

A meeting of the Advisory Council of Heads of Consular Services of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of CIS member states took place in Dushanbe. Seytek Zhumakadyr uulu, Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, represented Kyrgyzstan at the event.

According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry, participants addressed issues related to the implementation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of April 24, 1963, the Convention on Legal Aid and Legal Relations in Civil, Family, and Criminal Cases of October 7, 2002, and bilateral consular conventions.

The consultations also focused on the recognition of electronic documents and electronic signatures of officials from competent bodies of the member states.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a protocol was signed, including measures to implement the agreements reached to resolve these issues.