Udmurtia proposes joint production initiatives with Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is ready to expand supplies of its products to the Udmurtia market. The Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Kazan, Erik Beishembiev, said at a meeting with the head of the region, Alexander Brechalov. The press service of the government of Udmurtia reports.

The head of the region noted the dynamics of growth of trade turnover between Udmurtia and Kyrgyzstan.

«Over the past three years, the volume of mutual trade has almost tripled. Kyrgyzstan has firmly entered the top ten of our key trading partners. You supply us with clothing and footwear, electrical appliances, optics. In turn, our enterprises actively export their own products: Remmash plant — agricultural machinery, Elecond — capacitors,» he said.

The official added that Udmurtia exports leather and glass products, meat, dairy products and drinks to the Kyrgyz Republic.

«By the way, this year the export of champignon mushroom spawn has grown significantly. But I am sure that the trade turnover between our republics can be even greater. We have the potential and reserves for this,» he said.

Erik Beishembiev noted that «the dynamic growth of trade turnover is convincing evidence of the mutual benefit of our cooperation.»

«I am sure that the implementation of joint projects will bring tangible economic benefits to both parties,» he said.

Udmurtia’s Minister of Economy Anna Slugina presented a number of proposals to the Consul General for deepening cooperation, including joint production in the automotive industry and supplies of metal products to the Kyrgyz Republic.

The parties discussed the possibility of participation of Udmurt companies in the program for the development of small hydropower in the Central Asian country, where it is planned to increase the capacity of hydroelectric power plants to 405 megawatts by 2027.

To expand academic exchange, Bishkek was offered dual degree programs and Russian language courses for foreigners.