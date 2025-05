Starting today, May 28, Air Astana has launched regular flights on Almaty — Osh — Almaty route. The press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC reported.

The flights will be operated four times a week — on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The first aircraft is scheduled to land at Osh airport today at 5.20 p.m. Ticket prices start at 6,300 soms.