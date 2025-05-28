16:53
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Central Asian diplomats exchange experience in water resource management

As part of «Dostyk: Diplomacy» program, a seminar «Transboundary Waters — a Driver of Sustainable Development» was held for representatives from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

From May 27 to May 28, ten representatives from Central Asia participated in training aimed at strengthening regional cooperation in transboundary water resource management for sustainable development.

The program is designed for government officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and other sectoral agencies involved in shaping and implementing their countries’ policies on transboundary water management. This initiative was launched by KazAID in 2024.

The program addressed the role of water resources in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, the exchange of experience in implementing water resources management projects, interstate cooperation on the development of the Aral Sea basin, and financing of Central Asian water management by IFIs.

Speakers included representatives from KOICA, the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development, and the International Water Management Institute.
link: https://24.kg/english/330712/
views: 155
Print
Related
Russian Defense Minister announces increased threats in Central Asia
Akylbek Japarov: It is important for China to see Central Asia as single region
Natives of Central Asia with Russian passports are on frontlines in Ukraine
Part of Bishkek to have no water on May 22
Central Asian countries show interest in Russia's new MC-21 aircraft
Part of Bishkek to have no water on May 20
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan agree on water distribution from Syr Darya
Russia and Central Asia to establish unified energy resources trading system
Farmers urged to rationally use water during agricultural work
Russia sees significant increase in number of parents from Central Asia
Popular
CAFA U17: Football players from Kyrgyzstan in group with Iran and Uzbekistan CAFA U17: Football players from Kyrgyzstan in group with Iran and Uzbekistan
Another earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Third International Fashion Week Ak Buura— 2025 ends in Osh Third International Fashion Week Ak Buura— 2025 ends in Osh
Polyethylene waste recycling line planned to be launched in Kyrgyzstan Polyethylene waste recycling line planned to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
28 May, Wednesday
16:48
Agricultural exhibition-fair to be held in Bishkek Agricultural exhibition-fair to be held in Bishkek
16:36
Pre-Departure Orientation and Reintegration Center for Migrants opened
16:25
Cabinet of Ministers imposes temporary ban on timber exports outside EAEU
15:51
Central Asian diplomats exchange experience in water resource management
15:42
NENK OJSC to install 281 new transformers across republic in 2025