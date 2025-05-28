Central Asian diplomats exchange experience in water resource management

As part of «Dostyk: Diplomacy» program, a seminar «Transboundary Waters — a Driver of Sustainable Development» was held for representatives from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

From May 27 to May 28, ten representatives from Central Asia participated in training aimed at strengthening regional cooperation in transboundary water resource management for sustainable development.

The program is designed for government officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and other sectoral agencies involved in shaping and implementing their countries’ policies on transboundary water management. This initiative was launched by KazAID in 2024.

The program addressed the role of water resources in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, the exchange of experience in implementing water resources management projects, interstate cooperation on the development of the Aral Sea basin, and financing of Central Asian water management by IFIs.

Speakers included representatives from KOICA, the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development, and the International Water Management Institute.