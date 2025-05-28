Construction of 2 floating solar power plants in Kyrgyzstan discussed in Germany

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Federal Republic of Germany Omurbek Tekebaev met with the management of AB Progressio and LTI ReEnergy CleanTech Project Development UG. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

During the meeting, the issue of implementing the investment agreement signed in November 2024 in Berlin during the official visit of the country’s president to Germany on the construction and operation of two floating solar power plants in the Kyrgyz Republic was discussed.

Omurbek Tekebaev and deputy of the Parliament Shairbek Tashiev also met with the Managing Director of AKA BankMarck Wengrzik. The parties discussed the issue of financing the construction of a plant for the production of plasterboard and building materials in the south of the republic.

Marck Wengrzik expressed interest in the project, the ministry noted.