National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts intervention of $59.8 million

On May 26, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted a foreign exchange intervention, selling $59.8 million. The official website of the bank says.

Settlements on the transaction were made on a date different from the date of its conclusion.

This is the third intervention of the National Bank since the beginning of the year. The total volume of foreign currency sales in 2025 reached $297.1 million.

In 2024, the National Bank conducted 26 transactions on the foreign exchange market. Of these, 13 were aimed at purchasing currency — thus, $369.35 million was withdrawn from the market. Another 13 transactions concerned sales, their total volume amounted to $675.65 million.