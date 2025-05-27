10:20
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts intervention of $59.8 million

On May 26, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted a foreign exchange intervention, selling $59.8 million. The official website of the bank says.

Settlements on the transaction were made on a date different from the date of its conclusion.

This is the third intervention of the National Bank since the beginning of the year. The total volume of foreign currency sales in 2025 reached $297.1 million.

In 2024, the National Bank conducted 26 transactions on the foreign exchange market. Of these, 13 were aimed at purchasing currency — thus, $369.35 million was withdrawn from the market. Another 13 transactions concerned sales, their total volume amounted to $675.65 million.
link: https://24.kg/english/330453/
views: 131
Print
Related
National Bank comments on shortage of rubles in commercial banks of Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sets new capital requirements for payment systems
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts 2nd intervention in currency market in 2025
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 9 percent
National Bank issues silver collectible coin "80th Anniversary of Great Victory”
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan ends Q1 2025 with profit of 7.3 billion soms
National Bank warns Kyrgyzstanis about new type of fraud
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan granted right to issue digital som
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase data loss prevention system
141.2 billion soms transferred via QR codes in Kyrgyzstan — National Bank
Popular
How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains
China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025 China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025
Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui valley Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui valley
Kyrgyzstan mandates banking support services for public procurement contracts Kyrgyzstan mandates banking support services for public procurement contracts
27 May, Tuesday
10:10
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves regulation on industrial parks Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves regulation...
09:55
SCO may expand membership – discussions underway
09:43
Rosselkhoznadzor bans imports of bees from Kyrgyzstan to Bashkortostan
09:31
Exhibits from Kyrgyzstan donated to Ethnological Museum in Germany
09:22
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts intervention of $59.8 million
26 May, Monday
17:33
Kyrgyzstan offers Baku and Yerevan platform for signing peace treaty
17:16
Kyrgyzstan ready to strengthen control over observance of migrants' rights
17:09
Para-athletes from Kyrgyzstan to compete at tennis tournament
16:55
Samidin Atabaev appointed new kazy of Osh city
16:45
Extreme Baatyr Race held in Bishkek for the first time