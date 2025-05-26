Kyrgyzstan ready to strengthen control over observance of migrants' rights

Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Ravshanbek Sabirov met with the Secretary General of the General Confederation of Trade Unions, deputy of the State Duma of Russia Viktor Pinsky.

During the conversation, they discussed key issues of protecting labor rights, developing social partnership and regulating migration processes between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation.

The Minister noted that a new Labor Code came into force in 2025. The document was drawn up with the active participation of social partners and is aimed at complying with international standards and a balance of interests between the state, employers and employees.

«The Kyrgyz Republic attaches great importance to the implementation of the principles of decent work enshrined in the conventions of the International Labor Organization,» Ravshanbek Sabirov emphasized.

Particular attention was paid to issues of social dialogue. The tripartite Republican Commission for the Regulation of Social and Labor Relations is actively functioning in the country. A new General Agreement between the government, trade unions and employers’ associations for 2025-2027 is expected to be signed in the near future.

«We are confident that the potential of trade unions will continue to be directed towards developing partnerships and protecting workers’ rights,» the official noted.

A special emphasis was placed on labor migration. The Kyrgyz Republic expressed its readiness to create bilateral mechanisms for monitoring migrants’ working conditions and exchanging information.

«Kyrgyzstan and Russia are strategic partners. We are interested in protecting the interests of our citizens working in the Russian Federation, and we call for joint work to prevent violations such as illegal dismissals, delays in payments and overtime without compensation,» Ravshanbek Sabirov emphasized.

He added that despite the significant contribution of migrants’ remittances to the republic’s economy, the Kyrgyz Republic is making efforts to create jobs within the country in order to reduce migration dependence.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed interest in deepening cooperation and developing joint initiatives within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.