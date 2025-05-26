16:04
Bishkek prepares for hot water supply resumption

The capital is preparing for hot water supply resumption starting May 31. Tilek Solpuyev, deputy chief engineer of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP), announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, repair work for the autumn-winter period is proceeding according to schedule.

«There are no delays with backup equipment or spare parts. Routine repairs of five boilers are planned. The work is proceeding without delays from the schedule,» Tilek Solpuyev said.

Sergei Kondratyev, head of the southern operational district of Bishkekteploset municipal enterprise, added that the repair campaign period has been slightly extended—to 40 days.

«This is being done to ensure better preparation. We work under high pressure all year round, and now we’re preparing for the upcoming heating season in a normal mode. Given the significant wear of the pipes, we conducted hydraulic tests to proactively identify damage that might appear in winter,» he said.

The hot water supply in the city was turned off on April 21 to carry out preventive and repair work.
