Hot water to be shut off in Bishkek from April 21

Hot water supply in Bishkek will be turned off from April 21 to May 31 for preventive maintenance and repair work, the City Hall’s press service reported.

The corresponding order was signed by Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev.

According to the press service, the hot water outage period is used for annual maintenance to ensure the quality and timely preparation of heating equipment, boiler houses, heating networks, and heat consumption systems for the upcoming heating season.

Under the mayor’s order, Bishkekteploelektrotsentral, Bishkekteploset, and Bishkekteploenergo were instructed to halt operations of the capital’s heating equipment, boiler houses, and thermal networks, including the hot water supply.

The City Hall asks residents to take the necessary work with understanding.

  
