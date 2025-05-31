14:56
Hot water supply in Bishkek apartments to resume on June 1

The supply of hot water to Bishkek’s heating networks will begin on June 1. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Bishkek Heating and Power Plant municipal enterprise (Bishkek HPP) is operating as usual and will start filling and supplying hot water on May 31.

Currently, two boiler units and two turbo units with cross connections are in operation. Twelve boiler units and two turbo generators are under repair.

The average electrical capacity is 51 megawatts, and the remaining fuel in the Bishkek HPP warehouse as of May 26 is 262,160 tons of coal.

Hot water supply in the city was stopped on April 21 for preventive maintenance and repair work.
