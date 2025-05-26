12:59
Kyrgyz rescuers participate in large-scale international exercises in Russia

Employees of the State Center for Rescuer Training of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan took part in large-scale international exercises held in Noginsk, Moscow Oblast (Russia). Together with colleagues from Russia, Belarus and Azerbaijan, they practiced actions in a large-scale emergency situation.

From May 19 to May 23, joint exercises of the Corps of Forces of the Commonwealth of Independent States to eliminate the consequences of natural and man-made emergencies were held at the Noginsk Order of Zhukov Rescue Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation.

Various specialists were involved in the large-scale training: rescuers, dog handlers, chemists, divers and medical personnel.

«In two days, they had to eliminate the consequences of a simulated earthquake. Specialists from different countries demonstrated their readiness to work together, using modern technical means and equipment.

Such international exercises allow specialists from different countries to share experiences, learn about new approaches to work and improve their own methods, as well as hone their interaction and coordination skills so that in the event of a real threat they can act quickly, effectively and in a coordinated manner,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/330364/
views: 33
