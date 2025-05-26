12:58
Kyrgyzstan plans to take loan to strengthen dam of Kambarata HPP-2

Kyrgyzstan plans to take a $50 million loan from the Eurasian Development Bank to build a spillway at Kambarata HPP-2. MP Dastan Bekeshev posted on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the draft agreement provides for a 20-year term, including a 5-year grace period and a 15-year repayment period with interest. The interest rate on the loan will be 1 percent per annum, with a 0.5 percent fee withheld from the total amount—$250,000.

The MP noted that the loan is intended for the construction of a surface spillway at Kambarata HPP-2, not for increasing energy capacity. The plan is to strengthen the dam and ensure the safe operation of the facility.
