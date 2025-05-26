Checkpoints on border with China to be temporarily closed

Checkpoints on the border with China will be temporarily closed, the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reports.

In connection with the Dragon Boat Festival in the People’s Republic of China, on the initiative of the Chinese side, the automobile checkpoints Torugart-Avtodorozhny and Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny, located on the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border, will be temporarily closed on May 31, 2025.

The passage of people, vehicles and cargo through these checkpoints will be resumed as usual from June 1.