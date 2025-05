Part of Bishkek will have no gas from May 26 to May 27. The press service of Bishkekgaz reported.

The outage is due to work on a low-pressure gas pipeline.

Gas supply will be shut off in the area limited by Dostoevsky, Sary Ozon, Kara Zhygach, and Ankara streets.

Bishkekgaz apologizes for the inconvenience and asks to switch to alternative energy sources during the gas outage period. The work is being carried out to ensure reliable and safe gas supply.