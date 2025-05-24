Polyethylene waste recycling line planned to be launched in Kyrgyzstan

An investment project to create a polyethylene waste recycling line for pellet production has been agreed upon in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, representatives of the country’s Trade Mission in Uzbekistan held a meeting with the Uzbek company Nosirxon-Muslim.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured the company’s production facilities in the city of Akhangaran and Tashkent region. The trade mission representatives familiarized themselves with the company’s technological solutions.

Following the meeting, the Uzbek side expressed their readiness to invest in the Kyrgyz Republic and localize production within the country. One of the key projects discussed was the creation of a polyethylene waste recycling line for producing pellets, which will later be used in the manufacturing cycle.