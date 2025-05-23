China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025

China has launched the first freight train to Central Asia in 2025, Xinhua News Agency reports.
The route runs through the port of Khorgos in Xinjiang and is expected to arrive in Tashkent in approximately 14 days.
The launch of the route is considered part of One Belt, One Road initiative, within the framework of which China is actively developing infrastructure ties with neighboring and partner countries, especially in Central Asia.
Food and minerals are usually delivered from the region to Tianjin.
Earlier, a representative of Uzbek Railways JSC in China Avaz Kamalov stated that this railway corridor is shorter than others by at least 800 kilometers.