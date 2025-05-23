Updated state educational standards presented in Kyrgyzstan

The official launch ceremony of the updated State Educational Standards took place on May 23 in Bishkek as part of the Pedagogical Forum.

It was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic Nadira Dzhusupbekova, as well as UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Regina De Dominicis.

The updated standards represent a national framework and are the basis for developing curricula aimed at ensuring quality education for every child in Kyrgyzstan. They are focused on developing the knowledge, skills and competencies necessary for children to successfully live and develop in the modern world.

The new standards apply to all levels of education — from preschool to secondary — and cover more than 1.4 million children across the country. Their implementation became possible thanks to UNICEF technical support provided to the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Kyrgyz Academy of Education.

«Education shapes the future of children and the potential of entire countries. The adoption of new educational standards is a strategic investment by Kyrgyzstan in human capital. By adapting the education system to international standards, the country fulfills its obligations under the Convention on the Rights of the Child and prepares a new generation for innovation and sustainable development,» Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, said.

The update of the standards became part of a large-scale education reform Altyn Kazyk.

The reform includes transition to a 12-year education system, modernization of state educational standards, curricula, methods and textbooks, digital transformation, optimization of the work of district education departments and expansion of preschool education coverage.