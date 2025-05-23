16:36
USD 87.45
EUR 98.83
RUB 1.10
English

Updated state educational standards presented in Kyrgyzstan

The official launch ceremony of the updated State Educational Standards took place on May 23 in Bishkek as part of the Pedagogical Forum.

It was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic Nadira Dzhusupbekova, as well as UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Regina De Dominicis.

The updated standards represent a national framework and are the basis for developing curricula aimed at ensuring quality education for every child in Kyrgyzstan. They are focused on developing the knowledge, skills and competencies necessary for children to successfully live and develop in the modern world.

The new standards apply to all levels of education — from preschool to secondary — and cover more than 1.4 million children across the country. Their implementation became possible thanks to UNICEF technical support provided to the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Kyrgyz Academy of Education.

«Education shapes the future of children and the potential of entire countries. The adoption of new educational standards is a strategic investment by Kyrgyzstan in human capital. By adapting the education system to international standards, the country fulfills its obligations under the Convention on the Rights of the Child and prepares a new generation for innovation and sustainable development,» Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, said.

The update of the standards became part of a large-scale education reform Altyn Kazyk.

The reform includes transition to a 12-year education system, modernization of state educational standards, curricula, methods and textbooks, digital transformation, optimization of the work of district education departments and expansion of preschool education coverage.
link: https://24.kg/english/330195/
views: 126
Print
Related
Additional registration for Nationwide Testing to be held in Kyrgyzstan
125 grant places allocated to Kyrgyzstanis to study in XUAR
Kyrgyzstan's PISA results to be announced in 2026
Significant improvement in teaching quality noted in 240 schools in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis can enroll at Pakistan Institute of Engineering
Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized
Schools in Kyrgyzstan receive 158,700 English language textbooks
Applicants from Kyrgyzstan can enroll in Japanese educational institutions
Switch to 12-year education system: New English textbooks for 4th grade released
Cyprus provides scholarships to students from Kyrgyzstan
Popular
SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10 SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10
Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest
Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank
Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city
23 May, Friday
15:56
Ministry of Energy and KOICA сomplete сonstruction of CAS Operation Center Ministry of Energy and KOICA сomplete сonstruction of C...
15:40
Updated state educational standards presented in Kyrgyzstan
15:20
Kyrgyzstan introduces fine of up to 5,000 soms for parking fee evasion
15:08
Multifunctional sports and hotel complex to be built in Issyk-Kul region
15:00
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Kyrgyzstan on protection of investments