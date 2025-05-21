Mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary doubles

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov held talks with the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban as part of his working visit to Hungary.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary, as well as prospects for further development of cooperation in various fields, were discussed.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized that sustainable economic and political cooperation between the two countries is impossible without a strong allied and friendly foundation.

He noted that he has been following with interest the positive changes and successes achieved by Kyrgyzstan in recent years, and congratulated the head of state on the impressive results.

Viktor Orban emphasized the effective work of the Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund, noting the importance of directing its resources to strategic projects that will form the basis for further deepening bilateral cooperation.

The Prime Minister especially noted that despite its difficult geographical location, Kyrgyzstan is demonstrating confident development and strengthening its economic position.

He assured President Sadyr Japarov that Hungary is open to considering promising projects and is ready to attract investments in key sectors of Kyrgyzstan’s economy.

In turn, President Sadyr Japarov noted the active development of intergovernmental relations, as well as the strengthening of trade, economic and investment cooperation.

He emphasized that the volume of mutual trade between the countries has doubled over the past five years. The head of state also expressed special gratitude to the Hungarian side for the decision to increase the authorized capital of the Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund to $50 million. This decision opens up new prospects for the implementation of joint initiatives and projects.

Sadyr Japarov noted the importance of Hungary’s participation in infrastructure projects aimed at developing transport corridors between Europe and Central Asia, and expressed interest in the Hungarian experience in logistics and new technologies.

The President expressed readiness to provide full support to the initiatives of Hungarian investors, to provide them with protection and assistance in implementation of projects.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to make joint efforts for further constructive cooperation, strengthening the strategic partnership and fraternal relations between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary.