Resource center for supporting mothers to open in Bishkek

A resource center for supporting mothers Ene Uyu (Mother’s House) will be opened in Bishkek. The organizers reported.

According to them, the initiative is aimed at providing social support to women who find themselves in difficult life situations.

The center is established with the aim of preventing social orphanhood, providing comprehensive assistance to mothers with newborn children, and supporting women in restoring their rights and independence.

As part of its services, the center will offer women:

  • Temporary safe accommodation (up to six months),
  • Psychological and legal assistance,
  • Support in restoring documents,
  • Assistance in employment and social adaptation.

According to various studies, the lack of timely support during critical periods of motherhood often leads to the destruction of family ties and an increase in the number of newborn abandonments. Ene Uyu center will become a model platform aimed at early prevention of crisis situations in the family and the development of systemic assistance to women.

The facility will have eight beds. Its primary beneficiaries are mothers with newborns at risk of abandoning their children.

The center is being established with support from the international private organization Mother’s Home International Foundation (MHIF).
