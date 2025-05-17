10:15
USD 87.45
EUR 97.93
RUB 1.09
English

1.5 million soms allocated for anti-mudflow channels in Naryn region

A tender has been announced for the construction of anti-mudflow channels in Min-Kush and Kyzyl-Korgon villages in Dzhumgal district of Naryn region. The state procurement portal says.

According to it, it is planned to allocate 1.5 million soms for these purposes.

Applications are accepted until June 2.

Since the beginning of 2025, more than 300 orders have been sent to local government bodies and heads of district administrations with the requirement to take measures in specific areas exposed to the risk of emergency situations.

The measures specified in the orders may include cleaning irrigation systems, mudflow diversion canals and mudflow reservoirs, as well as increasing the capacity of bridge crossings.
link: https://24.kg/english/329425/
views: 22
Print
Related
Mudflows may hit Kyrgyzstan — Emergencies Ministry issues warning
Emergencies Ministry forecasts mudflows in foothill areas
Roads washed out, houses flooded after heavy rains in Aksy district
Mudflows expected in mountainous regions of Kyrgyzstan
Mudflows, landslides: Over 3,800 families in Kyrgyzstan live in hazardous zones
Heavy rains and mudflows expected in Kyrgyzstan
Mudflow hits Ala-Buka district
Mudflows in Kyrgyzstan cause damage of more than 1 billion soms in 2024
Consequences of mudflows being eliminated in Chui region
Mudflows hit Issyk-Kul region: Emergencies Ministry specialists working
Popular
Kyrgyzstan's MPs discuss legal status of migrants in Russia Kyrgyzstan's MPs discuss legal status of migrants in Russia
99 buildings damaged by recent earthquake in Ak-Tala district 99 buildings damaged by recent earthquake in Ak-Tala district
Cabinet approves new procedure for leasing public beaches in Issyk-Kul region Cabinet approves new procedure for leasing public beaches in Issyk-Kul region
Kazakhstan’s airline to start operating Almaty-Tamchy flight Kazakhstan’s airline to start operating Almaty-Tamchy flight
17 May, Saturday
10:08
1.5 million soms allocated for anti-mudflow channels in Naryn region 1.5 million soms allocated for anti-mudflow channels in...
09:59
Kyrgyzstan expands economic cooperation with Germany and Austria
09:48
Halal products trading house from Kyrgyzstan opened in Kazan
09:42
Car burns down on road to Baytik village
09:38
MES Departments of Kyrgyzstan receive 12 service vehicles
16 May, Friday
21:29
Mederbek Kydyrmaev appointed new Chief Architect of Bishkek
21:20
Illegal migration: Chinese citizens work on construction site with tourist visas
21:11
Kyrgyzstan to participate in EXPO 2025 in Japan
18:32
Sharp weather change expected after extreme heat in Kyrgyzstan