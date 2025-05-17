1.5 million soms allocated for anti-mudflow channels in Naryn region

A tender has been announced for the construction of anti-mudflow channels in Min-Kush and Kyzyl-Korgon villages in Dzhumgal district of Naryn region. The state procurement portal says.

According to it, it is planned to allocate 1.5 million soms for these purposes.

Applications are accepted until June 2.

Since the beginning of 2025, more than 300 orders have been sent to local government bodies and heads of district administrations with the requirement to take measures in specific areas exposed to the risk of emergency situations.

The measures specified in the orders may include cleaning irrigation systems, mudflow diversion canals and mudflow reservoirs, as well as increasing the capacity of bridge crossings.