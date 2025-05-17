10:15
Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh meets with EU Special Representative

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan) Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu met with the EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais and reported that Kyrgyzstan firmly adheres to democratic principles. The press service of the Parliament reported.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu noted that the country is interested in expanding cooperation with all EU countries, and emphasized the readiness of the Kyrgyz Republic for an open and constructive dialogue.

He also raised the issues of protecting the rights of labor migrants and creating favorable conditions for qualified specialists in the form of a simplified system for obtaining work permits and temporary residence permits.

«In this regard, I propose considering the issue of visa concessions for Kyrgyzstanis,» the Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh said.

He also noted that some rating decisions and opinions regarding Kyrgyzstan raise questions.

«We firmly adhere to democratic principles and pay special attention to the protection of human rights and freedom of speech. The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan is particularly distinguished by its transparency, all our sessions are open. The media has full access to participation and coverage, they can ask deputies any questions both during and outside the session. Such an opportunity is not available even in states that are considered the cradle of parliamentarism. Therefore, I would urge you not to judge from the outside, but to come and see everything with your own eyes, pay attention to the peculiarities of our republic and the reforms being carried out,» Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu added.

In turn, Eduards Stiprais noted his interest in bringing cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the EU to a new level.

«I know the economic potential of Kyrgyzstan well. We plan to attract investment in the mining and processing industries and work on creating new jobs. In addition, we need to strengthen cooperation in expanding access to the European market and increasing trade turnover,» he concluded.

During the conversation, the parties also made proposals on eliminating bureaucratic barriers in economic cooperation.
