Mederbek Kydyrmaev appointed new Chief Architect of Bishkek

Urmat Karybaev has been relieved of his duties as Chief Architect of Bishkek.

In a farewell message on Facebook, he expressed gratitude to his colleagues and the country’s leadership for their trust, noting that during his three years in office he managed to implement important projects to develop the architectural appearance of the capital.

Urmat Karybaev wished further prosperity to Bishkekglavarkhitektura institution and offered special thanks to Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev for his support and constructive dialogue.

Urmat Karybaev had held the position since April 2022. In 2023, he was detained by the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) as part of a criminal case concerning the illegal transfer of land. The case was later closed.

The new Chief Architect of Bishkek is Mederbek Kydyrmaev, who previously served as Deputy Head of the Main Department of Bishkekglavarkhitektura.