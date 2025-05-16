19:06
Manas Park dedicated to Kyrgyz culture opened in Antalya

A ceremony of opening Manas Park, a symbol of Kyrgyz-Turkish friendship, was held in Antalya on May 15. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, the park was opened as a tribute to the rich historical and cultural heritage of the Kyrgyz people and aims to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two brotherly nations.

The ceremony took place during a visit of a Kyrgyz delegation to Antalya led by Azamat Arnabek uulu, Mayor of Balykchy, to establish sister city relations with Kepez Municipality of Antalya.

Participants included Mustafa Hulusi Arat, Deputy Governor of Antalya Province; Azamat Arnabek uulu, Mayor of Balykchy; Mesut Kocagöz, Mayor of Kepez district; Rustam Koshonov, Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Antalya; members of the diplomatic corps; public figures; Kyrgyz compatriots; and Kyrgyz students studying at local universities.

As part of the ceremony, Mayor Azamat Arnabek uulu presented a traditional Kyrgyz yurt on behalf of Balykchy city administration to Kepez. The yurt will be installed in the new park as a cultural symbol representing the nomadic heritage of the Kyrgyz people.

Additionally, the park is expected to feature miniature models of Kyrgyz landmarks, offering Antalya residents and visitors a closer look at the architecture, history, and culture of Kyrgyzstan.
