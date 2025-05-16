Mudflows may hit Kyrgyzstan — Emergencies Ministry issues warning

Due to unstable weather conditions and expected local heavy rains on May 18–19, mudflows are possible in the mountainous and foothill regions of Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, the rainfalls are expected to cause rising water levels in rivers. Residents are advised to take precautionary measures, especially near riverbeds and slopes.

«In the event of any signs of an emergency, you should immediately call 112. The call is free, and the service operates 24/7,» the ministry stated.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations also urges citizens to avoid traveling to mountainous areas during this period unless absolutely necessary and to stay informed through official updates.