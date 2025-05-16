17:36
USD 87.45
EUR 98.04
RUB 1.09
English

Mudflows may hit Kyrgyzstan — Emergencies Ministry issues warning

Due to unstable weather conditions and expected local heavy rains on May 18–19, mudflows are possible in the mountainous and foothill regions of Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, the rainfalls are expected to cause rising water levels in rivers. Residents are advised to take precautionary measures, especially near riverbeds and slopes.

«In the event of any signs of an emergency, you should immediately call 112. The call is free, and the service operates 24/7,» the ministry stated.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations also urges citizens to avoid traveling to mountainous areas during this period unless absolutely necessary and to stay informed through official updates.
link: https://24.kg/english/329372/
views: 60
Print
Related
Emergencies Ministry forecasts mudflows in foothill areas
Roads washed out, houses flooded after heavy rains in Aksy district
Mudflows expected in mountainous regions of Kyrgyzstan
Mudflows, landslides: Over 3,800 families in Kyrgyzstan live in hazardous zones
Heavy rains and mudflows expected in Kyrgyzstan
Mudflow hits Ala-Buka district
Mudflows in Kyrgyzstan cause damage of more than 1 billion soms in 2024
Consequences of mudflows being eliminated in Chui region
Mudflows hit Issyk-Kul region: Emergencies Ministry specialists working
Cabinet Chairman presents keys to houses to affected by mudflows in Issyk-Kul
Popular
Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized
Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
16 May, Friday
17:32
Part of Bishkek to have no water on May 19 Part of Bishkek to have no water on May 19
17:18
Mudflows may hit Kyrgyzstan — Emergencies Ministry issues warning
17:08
Geological service puts up mineral sites in Batken region for auction
16:53
Kyzmat institution gives explanations on obtaining Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship
16:40
Mass fake registration of children for school admission uncovered in Bishkek