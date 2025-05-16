Additional registration for Nationwide Testing to be held in Kyrgyzstan

Additional registration for the Nationwide Testing will be held in Bishkek and all regions of Kyrgyzstan on May 17 and May 21. The Center for Assessment in Education and Teaching Methods reported.

According to the center, registration is carried out at testing centers (schools where the Nationwide Testing will be held) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. More information about the registration location for each district or city should be obtained from school representatives or in district (city) education departments.

All students in the 11th grade of a general education school or the final year of a secondary vocational educational institution, as well as graduates of schools from previous years, who do not have a higher education and are not currently studying at a higher educational institution, can take the Nationwide Testing.

Students of universities in the country do not have the right to register and take the Nationwide Testing.

In the 2024/2025 academic year, 80,300 schoolchildren will graduate from the 11th grade. Almost 54,000 of them have already registered for testing.

Since 2012, Nationwide Testing has been mandatory for admission to all universities in the republic, regardless of their form of ownership. Those wishing to enroll in grant or contract education must pass the main test and a test in the state language; there are also elective subjects.