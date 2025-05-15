125 grant places allocated to Kyrgyzstanis to study in XUAR

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan were allocated 125 grant places for the 2025/26 academic year to study in professional educational organizations of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) of the People’s Republic of China. The Ministry of Education and Science reported.

According to it, bachelor’s and vocational education programs are available, including a one-year language internship, as well as master’s and doctoral programs.

Participants of the competitive selection must reach the following age at the time of application:

For vocational education and bachelor’s programs — from 18 to 25 years old;

For master’s program — up to 35 years old;

For doctoral program — up to 40 years old.

The list of required documents can be found on the website of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic.