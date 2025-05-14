Two people killed in head-on collision of trucks in Osh region

Two people were killed in a head-on collision of two trucks in Osh region. The head of the press service of the Main Road Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Baikazy Aitikul uulu, told 24.kg news agency.

The accident occurred on May 13 at about 4.20 p.m. on the 106th kilometer of Osh — Sary-Tash — Irkeshtam highway in Osh region. According to preliminary data, the 41-year-old driver of Volvo truck was overtaking another Dongfeng truck and collided with another truck in the oncoming traffic lane, driven by a 35-year-old man.

As a result of the accident, 35-year-old A.K., the driver of Dongfeng truck, died on the spot, his passenger died in a hospital. All necessary examinations have been scheduled.