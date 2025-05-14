18:00
USD 87.45
EUR 98.28
RUB 1.09
English

Two people killed in head-on collision of trucks in Osh region

Two people were killed in a head-on collision of two trucks in Osh region. The head of the press service of the Main Road Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Baikazy Aitikul uulu, told 24.kg news agency.

The accident occurred on May 13 at about 4.20 p.m. on the 106th kilometer of Osh — Sary-Tash — Irkeshtam highway in Osh region. According to preliminary data, the 41-year-old driver of Volvo truck was overtaking another Dongfeng truck and collided with another truck in the oncoming traffic lane, driven by a 35-year-old man.

As a result of the accident, 35-year-old A.K., the driver of Dongfeng truck, died on the spot, his passenger died in a hospital. All necessary examinations have been scheduled.
link: https://24.kg/english/329055/
views: 138
Print
Related
Blogger arrested in Bishkek on suspicion of fatal traffic accident
Teenager driving Niva hits child in Bishkek
Kamchi Kolbaev's nephew in tinted BMW rams patrol police car
Police detain driver who fatally hit three-year-old girl in Tokmak city
Kyrgyzstani injured in road accident in Uzbekistan
Four Kyrgyzstanis killed in road accident in Orenburg Oblast of Russia
Seven people injured in traffic accident in Novopokrovka village
Two foreign students killed in traffic accident in Bishkek
Fatal road accident registered in Bishkek at night
345 road accidents involving municipal transport registered in Bishkek
Popular
Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized
Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake
Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
14 May, Wednesday
17:51
Kazakhstan’s airline to start operating Almaty-Tamchy flight Kazakhstan’s airline to start operating Almaty-Tamchy f...
17:44
Circus, animals and free ice cream: Ala-Archa Park to host family event
17:33
Small Chok-Tal HPP to be built in Issyk-Kul region
17:26
Gasoline rises in price by 1-1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
17:13
Recreational and sport fishing temporarily banned in Talas region