Tax Service Chairman meets with creators of YouTube project D Billions

Chairman of the Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan Almambet Shykmamatov met with D Billions team — the globally renowned YouTube project for children. The Tax Service representative Erkin Sazykov posted on Facebook.

According to Sazykov, Almambet Shykmamatov learned about the team’s activities and discussed matters related to content creation.

The YouTubers noted that the interest shown by the head of the Tax Service is not just a sign of support but a real source of motivation for the entire team.

The authors of the channel appealed to the agency’s head for support in launching monetization of their YouTube content. They stated that enabling monetization would allow them to earn revenue from their content, which in turn could generate significant tax income for the state. The potential contribution to the country’s GDP could reach up to 100 billion soms per year.

It is noted that the channel currently has 34 million subscribers and 45 billion total video views.