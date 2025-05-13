Kyrgyzstanis can enroll at Pakistan Institute of Engineering

Admission of international students for the fall semester of 2025 has been announced at one of the leading technical universities in Pakistan — the Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS). The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, PIEAS offers fully funded scholarships for applicants to its undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programs.

Students receive a full exemption from initial and semester university fees (including tuition fees). The scholarship also covers a one-time economy class airfare, limited medical insurance (excluding expenses related to pregnancy, dental care, and chronic illnesses), and provides a monthly stipend.

Details about the available programs can be found on the website of the Ministry of Education.