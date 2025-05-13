Kyrgyzstan establishes state-owned fuel supply company

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has established a new state enterprise Kyrgyz Munai, which will be responsible for supplying fuel and lubricants to the domestic market.

The company will operate under the State Property Management Agency and will help to strengthen the country’s fuel independence. The enterprise’s charter has already been approved, and it will be officially registered with the Ministry of Justice in the near future.

Additionally, the government has revised the agency’s structure, clarifying its management framework. Oversight of the implementation of all related decisions has been assigned to the Presidential Administration.