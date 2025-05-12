16:47
New Director of Land and Water Supervision Service appointed

First Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Zhanybek Kerimaliev introduced the new head of the Land and Water Resources Supervision Service to the staff.

According to the order of the Cabinet of Ministers, Azamat Saralaev was appointed to the position.

Azamat Saralaev was born in 1991, has a higher education, graduated from the Law Academy under the Government.

In 2015, he worked as deputy director at SOS LLC.

In 2016–2021, he held the positions of inspector, senior inspector, chief inspector and head of department at the Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In 2021–2022, he was deputy director of the State Inspectorate for Land and Water Resources under the Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Since March 2022, he had held the position of Deputy Director of the Land and Water Resources Supervision Service.
link: https://24.kg/english/328718/
views: 152
