Schools in Kyrgyzstan receive 158,700 English language textbooks

Schools in Kyrgyzstan are receiving new sets of English language textbooks for fourth-grade students. The first textbooks were handed over to school No. 5 in Bishkek. The British Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the diplomatic mission, the set of educational materials includes:

158,700 textbooks;

158,700 workbooks;

4,950 teaching aids for teachers.

The textbooks were prepared by Okuu Kitebi publishing house and printed in Uchkun printing house with the support of UNICEF and the British Embassy. The textbooks were developed for schools with Kyrgyz and Russian as the languages ​​of instruction.

The new educational materials meet the modern standards of Altyn Kazyk educational reform and are aimed at improving the quality of teaching English.