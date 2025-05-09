Farmers urged to rationally use water during agricultural work

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev called on farmers to use water rationally during irrigation work in the spring-summer season.

According to him, in hot weather conditions, it is especially important to manage water resources wisely.

«Water is our most valuable resource. The health of crops, the yield of vegetables and fruits, the condition of trees, and the well-being of livestock all directly depend on it. That is why our common goal is to achieve a high harvest through proper and economical irrigation.

I urge you not to waste water under the scorching sun — during such periods, every drop matters.

If each farmer applies water-saving methods on their plot, we can avoid shortages and ensure access to water for everyone,» the statement says.

The official recommends irrigating in the early morning or evening when air temperatures are lower.

«Soil should not be overwatered — irrigation must be moderate. After completing irrigation, it is important to promptly inform the murab (water supervisor) and hand over the turn to the next user.

Over-irrigation can harm not only the plants but the soil itself.

Special attention should be paid to preventing water loss through drainage channels and ditches. The use of modern methods, such as drip and sprinkling irrigation, can significantly reduce water consumption.

We deeply value your work and call on you to take shared responsibility for the rational use of water and the sustainable development of the agro-industrial sector,» Bakyt Torobaev said.