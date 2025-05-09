Road repairs: Section of Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard to be opened

On May 9, after the completion of repair work, another section of Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard will be opened in Bishkek — from Chui Avenue to Zhibek Zholu Avenue on the western side. The press service of the City Hall reported.

In turn, at the same time, the eastern side of the road of the above-mentioned section will be closed to traffic. Temporary two-way traffic will be organized on the western side.

Restoration work is being carried out ahead of the established schedule. The contractor is DorStroy Group LLC.

Work to improve the roadside area, including the repair of parking lots, which will be carried out at the expense of the owners of adjacent commercial properties, if the latter have lease agreements with the City Hall, will be carried out in the near future.