President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Moscow

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Moscow at the invitation of Russian leader Vladimir Putin to take part in the ceremonial events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The press service of the head of state reported.

The president’s plane landed at Vnukovo-2 International Airport. Sadyr Japarov was welcomed by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Pankin.

The head of state was handed over copies of the historical issues of the newspapers «Kyzyl Kyrgyzstan» and «Pravda», published on May 9, 1945 — exactly 80 years ago. The first official reports of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War were published on their pages.

As part of the visit, Sadyr Japarov will take part in the anniversary Victory Parade on Red Square with the heads of foreign states and governments. A parade unit of the National Guard of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan will take part in the event.