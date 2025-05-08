11:40
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstan’s Education Ministry works with Indian and Pakistani students

Amid rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies, is taking necessary measures to prevent possible provocations and conflicts among foreign students.

Related news
Kyrgyzstan’s MFA urges citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan
According to the ministry’s press service, the Ministry has issued an order instructing administrations of both public and private higher education institutions to closely monitor the situation among the foreign students. Universities are to conduct awareness-raising and prevention activities, form a work group to monitor the situation, and respond promptly to any incidents that may arise.

Earlier, on April 29, at the initiative of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), a meeting was held at the Ministry of Education with the management of universities educating foreign students. During the meeting, they were briefed on the situation at the India-Pakistan border and the need for heightened control.

India launched a military operation against Pakistan on the evening of May 6. The Ministry of Defense stated that the target was infrastructure «used to plan and direct terrorist attacks against India.» In response, Pakistan closed its airspace and launched missile strikes on Indian territory.

Relations between the two countries have sharply deteriorated following a terrorist attack on April 22 in the town of Pahalgam in Indian Kashmir. Militants opened fire on a group of tourists, killing 26 people. India has accused authorities of Pakistan of involvement in the attack.
link: https://24.kg/english/328422/
views: 166
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s MFA urges citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan
President of Kyrgyzstan sends condolences to Indian PM over Pahalgam attack
Gunmen open fire on tourist group in India: Over 25 killed
Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII
Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in New Delhi
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss joint film production and dubbing
President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan
Delhi – Bishkek – Delhi flight to be launched from February 15, 2025
24 people killed in suicide bombing in Pakistan
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan intend to increase trade to $100 million
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to issue gold-backed USD-pegged stablecoin USDKG Kyrgyzstan to issue gold-backed USD-pegged stablecoin USDKG
Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9 Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9
UFC 315: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot fight set for May 11 UFC 315: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot fight set for May 11
Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 to represent country at Miss World 2025 pageant Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 to represent country at Miss World 2025 pageant
8 May, Thursday
11:16
Salaries of law enforcement officers to be increased by 35 percent — President Salaries of law enforcement officers to be increased by...
11:07
Winners of “Red Carnation” contest awarded in Bishkek
10:52
President Sadyr Japarov to attend anniversary Victory Parade in Moscow
10:43
Night of Museums to take place in Bishkek on May 17
10:39
Kambar-Ata 1: Minister discusses project implementation stages with contractors