Kyrgyzstan’s Education Ministry works with Indian and Pakistani students

Amid rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies, is taking necessary measures to prevent possible provocations and conflicts among foreign students.

According to the ministry’s press service, the Ministry has issued an order instructing administrations of both public and private higher education institutions to closely monitor the situation among the foreign students. Universities are to conduct awareness-raising and prevention activities, form a work group to monitor the situation, and respond promptly to any incidents that may arise.

Earlier, on April 29, at the initiative of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), a meeting was held at the Ministry of Education with the management of universities educating foreign students. During the meeting, they were briefed on the situation at the India-Pakistan border and the need for heightened control.

India launched a military operation against Pakistan on the evening of May 6. The Ministry of Defense stated that the target was infrastructure «used to plan and direct terrorist attacks against India.» In response, Pakistan closed its airspace and launched missile strikes on Indian territory.

Relations between the two countries have sharply deteriorated following a terrorist attack on April 22 in the town of Pahalgam in Indian Kashmir. Militants opened fire on a group of tourists, killing 26 people. India has accused authorities of Pakistan of involvement in the attack.