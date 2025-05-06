U.S. to pay $1,000 to migrants who voluntarily self-deport

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced the launch of a self-deportation program offering $1,000 to undocumented migrants who voluntarily leave the country.

«If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest. DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App,» said Secretary Kristi Noem. «This is the safest option for our law enforcement, aliens and is a 70 percent savings for U.S. taxpayers. Download the CBP Home App TODAY and self-deport.»

Under the program, migrants who choose to leave the U.S. on their own using the CBP Home mobile app will receive a $1,000 stipend—payable only after they return to their home country. Participants may also become eligible for a potential return to the U.S. through legal channels in the future.

The department’s statement also emphasizes that even taking into account the cost of the stipend, it is expected that using CBP Home will reduce the cost of deportation by approximately 70 percent. Currently, the average cost of arresting, detaining and deporting an illegal immigrant is $17,121.