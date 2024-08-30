Kyrgyzstan to lift ban on egg imports from September 3

The temporary ban on egg imports to Kyrgyzstan will be lifted from September 3. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

The ministry recalled that the ban on import of fresh chicken eggs to the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic was imposed from June 5, 2024 by the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers. This measure was aimed at supporting domestic producers in providing the country with eggs.

After the temporary restriction was introduced, domestic poultry enterprises increased the production of chicken eggs and increased competitiveness with imported products.

«The situation with the production of chicken eggs by domestic producers has improved significantly, compared to previous months. Local producers are ready to compete with imported products both in volume and in pricing policy. This indicates the restoration, increase in production capacity and readiness to meet market needs on an equal basis with imported eggs,» the ministry concluded.

Earlier, the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on lifting the temporary ban on the import of eggs was submitted for public discussion.