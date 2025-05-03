09:54
Roads washed out, houses flooded after heavy rains in Aksy district

Heavy rain and hail caused flooding that inundated residential homes and partially washed out roads in Ak-Suu and Sary-Chelek rural areas in Aksy district. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The yards of ten homes were flooded, sand and gravel were washed on Sary-Chelek — Kerben road in Baatyrbek area of Kyzyl-Tuu village, obstructing traffic.

A rescue team, local road maintenance workers, and representatives of the village administration were dispatched to the site. Restoration work is ongoing.

A landslide washed away about 1,500 meters of internal farm road, damaging some sections and flooding three social facilities in Toye-Basty village in Ak-Suu rural area. Emergency Ministry units are also carrying out restoration works there.
