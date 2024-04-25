11:56
USD 88.85
EUR 94.92
RUB 0.96
English

Amnesty International assesses human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan

The authorities of Kyrgyzstan intensified their campaign to stifle all forms of public criticism and
peaceful dissent. The annual report of the international human rights organization Amnesty International «The State of the World’s Human Rights,» which assesses the situation in this area in 155 countries and territories, including Kyrgyzstan, for 2023, says.

As noted, journalists and activists critical of the government faced arbitrary detention, unfounded prosecutions, and unfair trials. Some activists were held in conditions amounting to torture or other ill treatment. Peaceful demonstrators faced serious restrictions.

The human rights activists cited the bill «On the Mass Media,» the authorities’ use of the Law «On Protection from Unreliable (False) Information» for new restrictions on media activities, the blocking of the website and the liquidation of one of the legal entities of Kloop Media, as well as a ban on rallies as examples.

«Legislative initiatives endorsing cultural traditions and regulating NGOs unduly restricted the rights to freedom of expression and association and threatened to stifle the previously vibrant civil society,» the report says.

As noted, women and girls with disabilities faced a higher risk of sexual violence and lacked effective access to justice. They experienced intersectional discrimination based on both gender and disability.

In general, in its report Amnesty International sounds alarm on a watershed moment for international law amid flagrant rule-breaking by governments and corporate actors. Powerful governments cast humanity into an era devoid of effective international rule of law, with civilians in conflicts paying the highest price.

Rapidly changing artificial intelligence is left to create fertile ground for racism, discrimination and division in landmark year for public elections.

«Amnesty International’s report paints a dismal picture of alarming human rights repression and prolific international rule-breaking, all in the midst of deepening global inequality, superpowers vying for supremacy and an escalating climate crisis,» said Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard.
link: https://24.kg/english/292577/
views: 34
Print
Related
Amnesty International оценила ситуацию со свободой слова в Кыргызстане
Amnesty International Secretary General calls to veto restrictive NGO law
Глава Amnesty International призывает наложить вето на закон о НКО
Amnesty International: Highly restrictive NGO legislation must be vetoed
Amnesty International призывает наложить вето на закон о НКО
HRW deeply concerned about worsening human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani authorities unleashing crackdown on country’s civil society
Власти Кыргызстана ведут кампанию преследований против гражданского общества
Authorities escalate crackdown on freedom of expression - Amnesty International
Eight human rights organizations make statement on media situation in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington
Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Vapes banned in Kazakhstan Vapes banned in Kazakhstan
25 April, Thursday
11:48
Amnesty International assesses human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan Amnesty International assesses human rights situation...
11:29
Death of baby in Bishkek: Obstetrician detained for selling baby
10:23
Agreement for avoidance of double taxation signed with Azerbaijan
10:13
International Medical University lecturer detained for extortion
09:52
Elevator for people with disabilities installed in Bayalinov Library
24 April, Wednesday
17:52
Almost 7 tons of smuggled walnuts detained in Batken
17:44
Kempir-Abad case: Relatives of detainees hold peaceful rally