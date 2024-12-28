Human rights activist Aziza Abdirasulova leaves Kyrgyzstan

Human rights activist Aziza Abdirasulova left Kyrgyzstan. She confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

But she did not say when she would return or whether her departure from the country was related to persecution by the authorities.

On December 21, speaking at the third People’s Kurultai, President Sadyr Japarov criticized some media outlets and the human rights organization Kylym Shamy, founded by Aziza Abdirasulova.

«In 2018, Aziza Abdirasulova’s Kylym Shamy received 8,586 million soms from Washington (USA). Since 2018, the organization has received a total of 21,168 million soms. As far as I know, only a mother and daughter work at Kylym Shamy. The mother retired and handed over the business to her daughter. This is what NGOs do. They somehow submit reports to their bosses, making up different figures. And their bosses think that they are doing a good job. But they spread false information, look for the bad and humiliate the honor and dignity of others without evidence,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Commenting on the head of state’s statement on Facebook, Aziza Abdirasulova noted that she did not respond not because of fear, but because of respect for him. In her post, she called him a younger brother.

«Former presidents, who persecuted and slandered, asked me for forgiveness at the time. You know this well. If you don’t know, ask Akayev, Bakiyev, Otunbayeva and Atambayev about the work I have done,» the human rights activist posted.