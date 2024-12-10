12:53
USD 86.80
EUR 91.71
RUB 0.87
English

Human Rights Day: President addresses Kyrgyzstanis

President Sadyr Japarov today, December 10, addressed the people of Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of Human Rights Day.

«Human rights are the fundamental principle of a just society. Our Constitution, legislation and system of public administration are based on the protection of human rights. The Kyrgyz people have long revered such values ​​as human dignity, freedom, responsibility and justice. Special importance in the history and heritage of our country was attached to interethnic harmony, friendship, trust and cooperation. In our republic, equality, respect and protection of the rights of every citizen, regardless of their ethnic, cultural or national affiliation, have always played a key role,» the text says.

76 years ago, on December 10, 1948, in Paris, the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, proclaiming it a document binding on all peoples and states of the world. Since then, December 10 has been celebrated as the Human Rights Day.

«Showing respect for the generally accepted human rights and freedoms, in order to implement these principles, on February 9 of this year I signed the Law «On Amnesty in Connection with the 30th Anniversary of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic and the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,» the head of state noted.

According to him, over the past decades, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights has become the basis for international standards for the protection of human rights, inspiring many countries, including ours, to create relevant national laws. The Kyrgyz Republic is proud of its commitment to these principles and active participation in global initiatives in this area.

«Our achievements in the field of human rights protection are confirmed by accession to key international treaties in this area, regular reporting on the implementation of obligations on international platforms, as well as the election of Kyrgyzstan as a member of the UN Human Rights Council.

Dear citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic! I wish each of you to feel protected and have equal opportunities for a full life! Let respect, unity and justice always reign in our society! Let us together continue to strengthen the foundations of the rule of law, where the main value is the individual, his or her freedom and rights. Let each of our days be a step towards peace, prosperity and well-being!» the address reads.
link: https://24.kg/english/313678/
views: 139
Print
Related
Human Rights Documentary Film Festival to be held in Bishkek
Amnesty International assesses human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan
HRW deeply concerned about worsening human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani authorities unleashing crackdown on country’s civil society
Eight human rights organizations make statement on media situation in Kyrgyzstan
Human rights protections continued to decline in Kyrgyzstan in 2023 – HRW
HRW: Central Asia’s authoritarian governments restrict freedom of speech
Bishkek to host Festival of Documentaries on Human Rights
Centers for public monitoring of human rights to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
President tells head of European Council about observance of human rights
Popular
National Bank and NIBAF train over 300 specialists in Islamic banking National Bank and NIBAF train over 300 specialists in Islamic banking
Police again urge foreign students to avoid late-night walks Police again urge foreign students to avoid late-night walks
Direct flights from Bishkek to Thailand launched Direct flights from Bishkek to Thailand launched
Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday
10 December, Tuesday
12:51
Kyrgyzstan plans to place Eurobonds on Chinese financial platforms Kyrgyzstan plans to place Eurobonds on Chinese financia...
12:38
Raiym Matraimov released after being fined 100,000 soms
12:16
Kyrgyzstan receives $272 million in remittances in October
11:58
Vladimir Putin comments on migration situation in Russia
11:44
Rail freight transportation amounted to 7.2 million tons in Kyrgyzstan