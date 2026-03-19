AvtoUragan system launched on main roads: Violations recorded automatically

A new system for monitoring compliance with traffic rules has started operating in Kyrgyzstan. The Main Department for Road Safety of the Interior Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the modern AvtoUragan system was implemented as part of the Safe Country project.

The new systems have been installed on key roads:

Bishkek — Kordai;

Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart;

Bishkek — Balykchy — Cholpon-Ata — Karakol.

The system automatically records a range of violations, including speeding, driving in the oncoming lane, not wearing a seatbelt, ignoring road signs, and unpaid fines.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that the primary goal of the system is not to issue fines, but to prevent traffic accidents and save lives.