Detention of Kyrgyz teacher in Turkey: Ombudsman asks to ensure teacher’s rights

The Ombudsperson of Kyrgyzstan, Jamilya Jamanbaeva, sent an official letter to her Turkish counterpart, Mehmet Akarca, asking for assistance in protecting the rights of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, Azamat Nurmat uulu, who was detained at the Istanbul airport.

In the letter, Jamilya Jamanbaeva expressed concern over the detention of the Kyrgyz teacher in Turkey. She emphasized the commitment to strengthening cooperation between the Ombudsman Institutions of both countries, based on shared values in the protection of human rights.

«Considering our common commitment to respecting international human rights law and based on the memorandum of understanding between our institutions, I ask you to provide comprehensive assistance in ensuring the rights of Azamat Nurmat uulu,» the appeal says.

According to the Ombudsman’s press service, Jamilya Jamanbaeva also expressed hope that Mehmet Akarca would personally visit the detained Kyrgyzstani and ensure that all procedural norms regarding his detention are being respected.

Azamat Nurmat uulu, a mathematics teacher at the Kusein Karasaev lyceum in Issyk-Kul region — a branch of Maarif Foundation (formerly Sapat) — was detained in Turkey. According to media reports citing his family, he was detained by border guards at Istanbul Airport on April 20 while accompanying six of his students to the International Mathematics Olympiad in Antalya.