16:00
USD 87.45
EUR 99.28
RUB 1.06
English

Detention of Kyrgyz teacher in Turkey: Ombudsman asks to ensure teacher’s rights

The Ombudsperson of Kyrgyzstan, Jamilya Jamanbaeva, sent an official letter to her Turkish counterpart, Mehmet Akarca, asking for assistance in protecting the rights of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, Azamat Nurmat uulu, who was detained at the Istanbul airport.

In the letter, Jamilya Jamanbaeva expressed concern over the detention of the Kyrgyz teacher in Turkey. She emphasized the commitment to strengthening cooperation between the Ombudsman Institutions of both countries, based on shared values in the protection of human rights.

«Considering our common commitment to respecting international human rights law and based on the memorandum of understanding between our institutions, I ask you to provide comprehensive assistance in ensuring the rights of Azamat Nurmat uulu,» the appeal says.

According to the Ombudsman’s press service, Jamilya Jamanbaeva also expressed hope that Mehmet Akarca would personally visit the detained Kyrgyzstani and ensure that all procedural norms regarding his detention are being respected.

Azamat Nurmat uulu, a mathematics teacher at the Kusein Karasaev lyceum in Issyk-Kul region — a branch of Maarif Foundation (formerly Sapat) — was detained in Turkey. According to media reports citing his family, he was detained by border guards at Istanbul Airport on April 20 while accompanying six of his students to the International Mathematics Olympiad in Antalya.
link: https://24.kg/english/327474/
views: 215
Print
Related
Lawyer meets with Kyrgyz teacher detained in Turkey
Detention of Kyrgyz teacher in Istanbul: MFA hands verbal note to Turkish Consul
Ombudsman Institute staff visit Tilekmat Kurenov in pretrial detention facility
Foreign Ministry confirms detention of Kyrgyz teacher in Turkey
Earthquake in Istanbul: MFA asks Kyrgyzstanis to remain calm
Ombudspersons of Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss mass detention of Kyrgyzstanis
President Sadyr Japarov meets with head of Ihlas Holding
Mekin Mustafa Kemal Ökem appointed new Turkish Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis working in Turkey to be eligible for pensions
Turkey's MFA welcomes resolution of Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border issue
Popular
Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27 Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27
Kyrgyzstan signs agreements for $389 million in Washington Kyrgyzstan signs agreements for $389 million in Washington
Tashiev participates in meeting of Central Asian security service heads Tashiev participates in meeting of Central Asian security service heads
Cabinet Chairman discusses cooperation with Boeing, IBM, Starlink in USA Cabinet Chairman discusses cooperation with Boeing, IBM, Starlink in USA
26 April, Saturday
15:41
President Sadyr Japarov urges to protect nature President Sadyr Japarov urges to protect nature
15:06
Botanical Garden in Bishkek being greened
14:37
Kyrgyzstani wanted internationally for 13 years detained
14:30
Aibek Dzhunushaliev instructs to raise salaries of utility workers
14:25
Cyprus provides scholarships to students from Kyrgyzstan