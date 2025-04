The Department of Housing and Civil Construction announced a tender for the construction of a school for 750 students in Ak-Ordo-3 housing estate in Bishkek. The state procurement portal says.

It is planned to allocate 343,052.9 million soms for the construction of the school.

Applications from participants are accepted until May 15.

It should be noted that Kyrgyzstan is facing an acute problem of shortage of student places, especially in Chui and Osh regions.