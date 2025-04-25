13:33
Digital platform for learning Kyrgyz language presented in Issyk-Kul region

Honored Education Worker of the Kyrgyz Republic Batma Topoeva-Stavinskaya presented a digital platform «Kyrgyz Tilin Sanariptik Okutuu» for learning the state language. The press service of the Ministry of Education reported.

The presentation was held in Issyk-Kul region for local teachers. The first level is currently available — A1.

The platform combines audio, text and visual materials, which allows the user not only to read and listen, but also to pronounce words, checking their knowledge through built-in tools. The interface supports Kyrgyz, Russian, English, Turkish and Chinese.

The system covers four levels of proficiency in the Kyrgyz language — from A1 to B2. The currently available level A1 includes more than 4,000 pages, over 2,000 audio files, illustrations and an active dictionary.

The project was initiated by the presidential administration, and its implementation was ensured by the Ministry of Education and Science. The main goal is to create modern and accessible conditions for learning the Kyrgyz language for everyone.

As the developers note, the platform is especially in demand among young people, labor migrants and foreign students.
