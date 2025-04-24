Cabinet calls on American business to invest in economy of Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, being on a working trip to Washington, took part in a round table with members of the Kyrgyz-American Business Council. The press service of the Cabinet reported.

In his speech, the head of the Cabinet noted that the meeting was an important platform for strengthening mutual understanding and establishing partnerships between business circles of Kyrgyzstan and the United States.

Adylbek Kasymaliev informed the participants of the round table about the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects aimed at economic integration of the region and having significant investment interest. He also mentioned the government’s efforts to reduce bureaucratic barriers and the strategically favorable geographical location of the country, which creates favorable conditions for doing business.

Cabinet Chairman invited American investors to actively participate in the development of Kyrgyzstan’s economy.

«Foreign direct investment from the United States acts as a significant stimulus for the development of our economy. We see significant opportunities to expand and deepen bilateral economic ties,» he said.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers added that Kyrgyzstan offers favorable conditions for investors, including liberal tax legislation and access to markets with a combined population of more than 500 million people. According to him, the state guarantees protection of private property and provides tax and regulatory preferences in free economic zones.