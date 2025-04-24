16:36
Opening of direct flights with Kyrgyzstan discussed in Qatar

The Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the State of Qatar, Marat Nuraliev, met with the country’s Minister of Transport, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani in Doha on April 22.

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported, during the meeting, the parties touched upon the main issues on the agenda of Kyrgyzstan-Qatar cooperation, and also discussed the possibility of opening direct flights between the states in the near future.

In addition, the parties exchanged views on draft framework agreements aimed at establishing cooperation between the transport ministries of the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain close contact for the further implementation of the agreements reached during the negotiations.
